2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in weather-related incident at Army base in Georgia

FORT BENNING, Ga. — Army officials say two soldiers were killed and three others were injured in a weather-related event at Fort Benning in Georgia.

In a statement to several media outlets, the Army's Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs Office said the incident occurred during a training program at Yonah Mountain.

ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported that the names of those who died have not been released.

The injured three soldiers were transported to a hospital for treatment, Fox affiliate WAGA-TV reported.

According to the Associated Press, details have not been released about what happened.

This marks the second deadly weather-related incident in recent weeks involving U.S. service members in the state.

The Associated Press reported that Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark died in July at Fort Gordon after a lightning strike.

U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence said nine other soldiers were also injured.