2 window washers rescued after being stranded 16 stories high

Two window washers were rescued from 16 stories up in New Jersey on Tuesday.

The workers became stranded after their scaffolding got twisted amid gusty winds outside a building in Jersey City, ABC affiliate WABC reported.

According to the news outlet, Jersey City Fire Department rescued the two window washers around 4:30 p.m. at the Liberty Towers building.

First responders pulled the workers to safety through a window that had been broken by the scaffolding, the news outlet reported.

According to officials, no injuries were reported, WABC reported.