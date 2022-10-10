After months of delays, NASA hopes to begin Artemis I mission in November

NASA’s Artemis I mission has been beset with delays and postponements since August due to mechanical issues and weather. Officials hope to soon try again to launch the mission’s spacecraft toward the moon.

The space agency said that it is now targeting a November launch date for the first of several missions to the moon. NASA staff is conducting inspections on Artemis I’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft before rolling it back to the launch pad.

The SLS and Orion were moved back to the Vehicle Assembly Building to protect them from incoming Hurricane Ian.

The Artemis I mission has been delayed multiple times since officials first tried to launch it Aug. 29. The spacecraft had issues with a hydrogen leak that required NASA to reseal a tank. After performing bleed tests on the tank last month, NASA planned on moving forward with a launch before Hurricane Ian’s development.

The next Artemis mission isn't scheduled until 2024. While Artemis I will be unmanned, Artemis II will send four astronauts on a flyby of the moon. Artemis III is expected to include a crewed mission to the moon's surface.

NASA has not said whether the months of delays to Artemis I could push back the launch of Artemis II.