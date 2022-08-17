Watch Now
American Airlines agrees to buy up to 20 supersonic jets

Supersonic American Airlines
AP
This undated image provided by Boom Supersonic shows Boom Supersonic Overture Aircraft. American Airlines says it has agreed to buy up to 20 supersonic jets that are still on the drawing board and years away from flying. American announced the deal Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 with Boom Supersonic.(Boom Supersonic via AP)
Posted at 10:34 AM, Aug 17, 2022
American Airlines says it has entered into an agreement to buy up to 20 Boom Supersonic Overture jets.

The airline says the aircraft is expected to carry passengers at twice the speed as today's fastest commercial planes.

“Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers,” said Derek Kerr, American’s chief financial officer. “We are excited about how Boom will shape the future of travel both for our company and our customers.”

The company says Boom must meet industry-standard operating, performance and safety requirements before delivery of the aircraft.

The jets are designed to carry up to 80 passengers and can reach Mach 1.7 over water, American says.

Overture is reportedly in the final production stage. The jets are scheduled to begin carrying passengers by 2029.

