Atlanta police ID wounded officer and man they say shot him

ATLANTA (AP) — State, law enforcement officials, have identified the man who they say opened fire on two Atlanta police officers as their elevator opened on the eighth floor of an apartment building.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 29-year-old Joseph Lee Humbles of Atlanta was killed when the officers returned fire Wednesday.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant says Officer Khuong Thai was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the face and shoulder.

According to the Associated Press, Thai has been with the APD for two years.

The AP reported that the two police officers responded to a shooting call and arrived at the apartment building at 1 p.m. local time Wednesday.

When the elevator door opened on the eighth floor, Humbles opened fire on the officers, the AP reported.

The AP reported that Humbles had shot a man who was taken to a local hospital just before officers arrived. He's in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Bryant says another officer was hurt in a traffic crash while responding to the scene.

He's also in stable condition.