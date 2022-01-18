EXPLAINER: Why airlines fear 5G will upend travel this week

The airline industry is raising the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over plans to launch a new 5G wireless service this week, warning that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout occurs near major airports.

CEOs of the nation's largest airlines say that interference from the wireless service on a critical instrument on planes is worse than they initially thought.

The pushback this week from airlines follows an agreement earlier this month in which AT&T and Verizon agreed to delay the launch of a new slice of 5G service by two weeks.

However, on Wednesday, they plan to activate their new 5G wireless, the Associated Press reported.

In a letter, airline CEOs said they were "writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate two miles of airport runways as defined by the FAA on January 19, 2022."

The AP reported that AT&T and Verizon had dismissed concerns but offered to reduce the networks' power near airports, as France has done.

According to the news outlet, the FAA will survey how many planes would be affected.

The AP reported that planes with accurate, reliable altimeters would be allowed to operate around high-power 5G.

Those with older altimeters will not be allowed by the FAA to make landings under low-visibility conditions.