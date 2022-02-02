Facebook Messenger update to now send notifications to users if message is screenshotted

Facebook Messenger is getting new updates, including end-to-end encryption.

In a press release, the company said the new update would notify users if someone screenshots disappearing messages.

"New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats, so you get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message," Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg said on his verified Facebook page. “We’re also adding GIFs, stickers, and reactions to encrypted chats too.”

Alongside his post, the Meta CEO attached a picture of a conversation between himself and his wife Pricilla Chan to demonstrate how it would look.

The new feature is already offered in Messenger’s vanish mode.

Its feature is similar to what the app Snapchat offers, allowing users to set their messages to disappear after a set time.

The company added that users would also be able to react to messages. The way it works is by tapping and holding on to a message to bring up the reactions tray to make their choice of reaction.