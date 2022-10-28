Falcon 9 rocket successfully launches Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 53 Starlink satellites → https://t.co/8tB1syjlld https://t.co/94NWd45BqP — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 28, 2022

The rocket lifted off from the south base at 6:14 p.m. PT on Thursday. After climbing vertically for several seconds, the Falcon began a gradual turn, and headed south-southeast to parallel the coast as it climbed into orbit. The Falcon 9 will place several Starlink internet satellites into orbit.

People in very quiet locations in coastal Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties could hear a distant, muffled rumble from the launch several minutes after liftoff.

This article was written by Ashlee Owings for KSBY.