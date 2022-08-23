Former Louisville detective expected to enter guilty plea in Breonna Taylor coverup

Former Louisville police detective Kelly Goodlett is expected to enter a guilty plea in federal court on Tuesday on one count of conspiring to violate the civil rights of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

The Courier-Journal reported that Goodlett is then expected to testify against her former colleagues.

Goodlett is among four Louisville officers facing federal civil rights charges.

Taylor, who was employed as an EMT, was inside of her home when police conducted a “no-knock raid” on her home on March 13, 2020. Thinking the police officers were intruders, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at police.

Louisville Metro Police officers returned fire, striking and killing Taylor.

The Department of Justice accused Goodlett of conspiring with Kyle Meany to falsify and present false information to justify their search of Taylor’s residence.