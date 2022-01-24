Georgia DA allowed to seat grand jury in Trump election probe

A judge signed off on an order to allow Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to impanel a special grand jury in the investigation of former President Trump's conduct following the 2020 presidential election, CNN reported.

Willis sent the request to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher on Thursday.

Willis wrote that her office has tried to interview multiple witnesses and gather evidence, and some witnesses and prospective witnesses have refused to cooperate without a subpoena.

The district attorney references a TV interview with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. He recorded a call with former President Trump. The former president could be heard asking Raffensperger to find him more votes.

Raffensperger said in the interview that he would gladly be interviewed as part of the investigation, but there was "a process for that."

A special grand jury will have the power to subpoena witnesses.

CNN reports that Willis expects to decide on whether to bring charges against Trump in the first half of 2022.

Trump has maintained that his call with Raffensperger was "perfect."