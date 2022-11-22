High school football player loses scholarship offer after singing rap song with racial slur

The University of Florida has withdrawn its scholarship offer for high school football player Marcus Stokes after he posted a video of him rapping a song that featured a racial slur.

Stokes is considered one of the best high school quarterbacks in the country. He reportedly committed to Florida in July.

Stokes deleted the video and issued an apology.

"I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say,” Stokes said. “It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that.”

Stokes added that he understands why Florida withdrew its scholarship offer, and he vowed to be a better person.

"My intention was never to hurt anyone and I recognize that even when going along with a song, my words still carry a lot of weight," the teenager said. "I will strive to be better and to become the best version of myself both on and off the field."