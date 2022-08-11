Lost California dog found in Germany reunited with its owner

The mystery of how a dog from California wound up in a small village in Germany has been solved.

On Monday, the Gilroy Police Foundation said on its Facebook page that they received a message about the dog with a tag that read, "Gilroy, CA" on it.

One commenter asked how the dog ended up in Germany, and the foundation explained that they believe the dog belongs to a military family.

"The individual who contacted us was only trying to help a neighbor reunite the dog with its owner and did a search on Facebook and found us," the group said on Facebook. "We believe the dog belongs to a US military person. The airbase is only 41 miles from where the dog was found. Most likely someone who lives off base. It was a happy ending that leaves us all wanting more of the story."

According to the foundation, the dog has since been reunited with its owner.

"The owner has been located," the group said. "Moral of the story, good idea to license your dog. You never know where they might turn up."