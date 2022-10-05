Miss Texas becomes 1st Filipina American to be crowned Miss USA

Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel is breaking barriers.

This week, she was crowned Miss USA, becoming the first Filipina American to win the prestigious pageant.

In an Instagram post, Gabriel said her mother is from Beaumont, Texas and her father is from the Philippines.

Gabriel is a fashion designer and model.

Writing about her time in this Miss USA pageant, Gabriel said, "Its been an incredible week in Reno with 50 other beautiful dynamic women. Its an honor to be here and I feel so inspired by the diversity and strength each of my USA sisters hold."

Gabriel will go on to represent the U.S. in the Miss Universe pageant. The pageant is scheduled to take place in January.