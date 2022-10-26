Musk posts video entering Twitter HQ before deadline to close $44B deal to buy the social platform

Tesla founder and billionaire Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering the headquarters for San Francisco-based Twitter just before the Friday deadline arrives to close his $44 billion deal to buy the social networking company.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022



Staff at Twitter were reportedly notified that they would not be able to access their shares or trade shares through the company's Equity Award Center as the final sale for the company is pending.

Bloomberg reported that Twitter Inc. froze equity award accounts for employees ahead of the deadline to close a deal to sell the company to Musk.

Twitter updated its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page with information regarding the move. The message said that freezing the accounts was performed "in anticipation of the closing of the pending acquisition of Twitter by an entity controlled by Elon Musk."

It appeared to signal that Twitter leadership wanted the deal to be carried out.

