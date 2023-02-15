One of the students wounded in MSU shooting is from Southwest Florida

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFTX) — One of the victims shot at Michigan State University on Monday is from Southwest Florida.
The sister of Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez said she was critically injured in the shooting. Huapilla-Perez is being treated at a hospital in Michigan.
Huapilla-Perez graduated from high school in 2020.
Her sister says she is a junior at Michigan State University, majoring in hospitality business.
On Monday night, investigators say a 43-year-old man walked onto the MSU campus and opened fire in two locations, killing three students and injuring five others, including Huapilla-Perez.
The gunman was found dead hours later from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
