Trump confirms Bolton will fill national security adviser role

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that John R. Bolton, the United States' former ambassador to the United Nations, will replace HR McMaster as national security adviser. The transition is expected to be official April 9.

"I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor," Trump said in a tweet. "I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9."