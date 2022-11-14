UN approves motion calling on Russia to award reparations

The United Nations voted on Monday to urge Russia to provide reparations to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country.

The largely ceremonial vote was opposed by Russia, China and several other Russian allies. Many nations did not participate in Monday’s vote. The United States was among dozens of countries supporting the motion.

The motion says that Russia must be held accountable for its invasion of Ukraine and that it should pay for injuries and damages caused by its actions. The motion also suggests that Russia has human rights and international laws with its invasion.

The motion comes after Russian forces left Kherson last week after occupying the provincial capital for nine months. Ukraine reports that the town was left without running utilities after its withdrawal. The city is also lacking much of its basic infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has recently recaptured 60 settlements from Russia.

“Before fleeing from Kherson, the occupiers destroyed all critical infrastructure – communication, water supply, heat, electricity,” he said through a translator. “(Russians) everywhere have the same goal – mockery of people as much as possible. But we will restore everything.”