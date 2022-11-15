Woman who danced with Obamas to celebrate Black History Month dies at age 113

Virginia McLaurin, the centenarian who danced with the Obamas in the White House, has died.

A post on McLaurin's official Facebook page says the 113-year-old had been under hospice care for the past few days.

"She lived an incredibly full life and appreciated all the love she received," the post says.

McLaurin was invited to the White House during Black History Month in 2016. In a video posted on the Obama White House Facebook page, McLaurin appears giddy upon meeting the Obamas. The video has been viewed more than 70 million times.

She told the Obamas that she never thought she would make it to the White House and that she was happy to see the country have a Black president.

According to McLaurin's Facebook page, her family worked as sharecroppers in South Carolina before traveling north in the Great Migration.

The Obamas tweeted their condolences, saying, "Rest in peace, Virginia. We know you’re up there dancing."