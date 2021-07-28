Relive Team USA's performance in the women's gymnastics team final

The United States women persevered through losing their superstar and leader Simone Biles after one rotation in the Olympic team final in Tokyo, hanging on to take second to the Russian Olympic Committee. On a night they later called "stressful," the three other athletes — Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum — maintained their composure and fought through the circumstances to earn yet another U.S. gymnastics medal.

Lee later tweeted a potential name for this year's squad: The Fighting Four.

Relive the top American moments of the night below.

Simone Biles

Simone Biles competed on just one apparatus before pulling out of competition, bailing out of her Amanar and going with a 1.5 twist. She then left the floor and conferred with trainers and coaches before returning and telling her teammates she would not be continuing on.

Suni Lee

Suni Lee stepped up in a big way on the uneven bars, her signature apparatus. She hit a 15.400, tied for the highest score on any apparatus for the evening. She added a 14.133 on beam and a 13.666 on floor.

Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles, originally slated to sit out on bars and beam, stepped in when Biles withdrew. Remarkably, she nailed a 14.166 on bars and later scored a 13.433 on beam. Her only miss of the night was on floor, where she fell on a landing and scored an 11.700.

Grace McCallum

Grace McCallum provided the four strong routines the U.S. needed to bolster the team in the No. 2 position. She scored 14.300 on vault, 13.700 on uneven bars, 13.666 on beam and 13.500 on floor.

