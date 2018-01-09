Funding for Kansas schools key issue ahead of State of State

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are waiting to see what Republican Gov. Sam Brownback proposes on funding for public schools in his annual State of the State address.

Brownback was scheduled to give the annual speech Tuesday evening to a joint session of the Legislature. It will be the term-limited Republican governor's last address.

Lawmakers face a mandate from Kansas Supreme Court to boost spending on public schools.

The court ruled in October that the state's education funding is inadequate under the state constitution even after lawmakers phased in a $293 million increase over two years to increase it to $4.3 billion a year.

Brownback has said he'll have a school funding plan without hinting at the details. He plans to outline his full budget recommendations for lawmakers Wednesday.