Stellantis, GM match Ford's 25% wage increase in latest offers, paving way for tentative agreements

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Stellantis and General Motors have matched the 25% wage increase offer that Ford Motor Co. presented earlier this week, according to sources close to the negotiations.

While tentative deals have not yet been reached between the UAW and the two automakers, it's a sign that negotiations are ramping up.

On Wednesday, after 40 days on strike, Ford and the UAW reached a tentative deal. Ford and the union are expected to take crucial steps over the weekend to ratify the deal.

The proposed deal would give workers a 25% boost in pay over the life of the contract, plus cost-of-living adjustments and much more.

Union leaders say this is the best wage increase and deal they've had in over 20 years.

The initial deadline for a new contract was 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. After the contract expired, workers walked out at three plants: GM Wentzville Assembly in Missouri, Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, and the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant, final assembly and paint only.

Since the strike announcement, the Stand Up Strike expanded to tens of thousands of UAW workers across the country at some of the Big Three’s largest and most profitable plants.

Workers at the Stellantis Sterlight Hights Assembly plant got word of the 25% wake increase Friday and say they're happy something is finally being agreed on.

“The money was the biggest deal, our wage was the biggest deal so that’s huge," Stellantis Sterling Heights weld inspector and UAW striker Christopher Giles said. “It’s going to allow people to actually enjoy the work that they do, enjoy their lives.”

Other strikers say they hope the wage increase agreement is a domino effect and that tentative agreements are reached soon for the two remaining automakers.

"I’m ready to go. I’m ready to go back to work," Stellantis Sterling Heights repairman and UAW striker John Macklin said.

Sources say negotiations will continue well into the weekend.