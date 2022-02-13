United States advances to semifinal in men's team pursuit, will face ROC

The United States advanced to the men's team pursuit semifinals on Sunday.

Eight speed skating teams competed in the quarterfinals for the fastest four times to move on.

The trio of Casey Dawson, Ethan Cepuran and Emery Lehman skated a 3:37.50 time, the second-fastest of the day. The U.S. set the world record in Salt Lake City at a World Cup event in December.

Norway, the Netherlands and the ROC also advanced. Norway had the fastest skate of the day at 3:37.47, just 0.04 seconds better than the U.S.

Canada, Italy, South Korea and China rounded out the eight teams.

America is yet to win a gold medal in the men's team pursuit, an event that debuted in 2006. Norway is the defending gold medalist, while the Netherlands is the reigning world champion.

What's next?

The semifinals and finals will take place on Tuesday. The closing two rounds have head-to-head elimination formats, which is unique to the largely time trial-based long track.

The U.S. will matchup against the ROC, while the Dutch will face Norway.

The women's semifinals and finals are also set for Tuesday with Japan, Canada, the Netherlands and the ROC.

Competition begins at 1:30 a.m. ET.

