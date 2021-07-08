USA Basketball shows off fresh new look for Tokyo Olympics

The athletes representing the United States in basketball at the Tokyo Olympics will be taking the court in style.

USA Basketball revealed Team USA's uniforms for the Summer Games this week, and now they're flooding social media with photos of star players like Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal in their fresh new threads.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/usabasketball/status/1413173765811228674

"Winning the gold in these gonna be fire," Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green said in USA Basketball's behind-the-scenes look at Wednesday's photo day.

The uniforms for the U.S. women's basketball team, however, will look a bit different.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/GreydyDiaz/status/1410644374866862087

Both teams are considered favorites for the gold medal in Tokyo, and they'll certainly look good as they compete for another basketball title.