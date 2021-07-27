USA's Dalhausser, Lucena rebound with big win over Alison, Alvaro

Team USA duo Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena sent a message to the world of beach volleyball that the old guys aren't done yet.

The Florida-based 41-year-olds handed Brazil's Alison Cerutti and Alvaro Filho a 2-1 loss to bounce back from a tournament-opening loss and send their rivals to a matching 1-1 record.

The U.S. led through a 24-22 win before the South Americans claimed the second set 21-19.

But the Americans wouldn't toss aside the good start, winning 15-13 in the final set to improve their knockout round positioning ahead of a Pool D finale against Argentina's Julian Azaad and Nicolas Capogrosso.

Lucena, a Florida State alum, has been teammates with Dalhausser since 2015, and is helping the 2008 gold medalist chase an elusive second medal.

Alison took gold in 2016 and silver in 2012, but Alvaro is a new Olympic teammate.