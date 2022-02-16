The Oscars Will Have 3 Co-Hosts For The First Time In 35 Years

After three years of no official host for the Academy Awards ceremony — and steadily declining ratings — the 2022 Oscars will have not one but three emcees.

On Feb. 15, ABC’s “Good Morning America” announced this year’s Oscars hosts will be comedy veterans Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. “We don’t know who will win, but we do know who is hosting,” “Good Morning America” teased in a video on Twitter, introducing the trio as the hosts.

The president of ABC Entertainment, Craig Erwich, praised the choices of having three “powerhouses” co-host the Oscars.

“Imagine having one of the funniest women in comedy today hosting the Oscars … Now, multiply that by three,” said Erwich in a statement. “Regina, Amy and Wanda are comedy powerhouses who will make history as the first female trio to host the biggest night in entertainment, and we’re thrilled to have them at the helm to deliver an incredible show full of unforgettable moments and laughter.”

Shortly after the official announcement, Sykes excitedly told her own Twitter followers she’d see everyone on March 27, the date of the ceremony, with her own video.

For her part, Schumer actually teased the announcement a few days early with a post on her Instagram account. She posted a series of pictures of her on stage and screen over the years. Schumer’s cryptic caption, “Big fun news comin,” left everyone wondering what all the photos had in common.

Hall also shared her excitement about the opportunity to co-host the Oscars on her Instagram.

“It’s going to be a great night,” Hall wrote in a post. “Thank you @theacademy and @willpowerpacker for making it happen!”

Her post mentioned Oscars telecast producer Will Packer, who has worked with Hall before on the movie “Girls Trip.” He told “GMA” he wanted to make sure this year’s broadcast had a wide appeal to the viewing audience.

“This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers,” Packer said to the ABC morning show. “It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles. I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Expect the unexpected!”

The last time the show had multiple hosts was 2011, when James Franco and Anne Hathaway co-hosted to less-than-stellar results. You’d have to go all the way back to 1987 for the last time the show had three co-hosts, when Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan handled the job.

The 94th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Mark your calendar and get ready to make your Oscar picks and plan that likely long-awaited party!

