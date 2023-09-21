Russian missiles hit Ukraine as Zelenskyy is set to meet US lawmakers

Multiple cities across Ukraine were struck by Russian missiles that killed at least three people and left others trapped under debris.

Thursday's early morning missile attack marked Russia's most extensive assault in over a month, according to theAssociated Press.

Air raid sirens blared across Ukraine as Russia fired numerous missiles, including shorter-range artillery targeting Kherson. Three people died and at least four were hospitalized as a result of the attack, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry.

In Kyiv, missile strikes shattered windows, damaged buildings and cars, and ignited fires that caused seven injuries, one of which was a 9-year-old girl, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Meanwhile, six strikes damaged buildings in Kharkiv, resulting in at least two hospitalizations, and in Cherkasy, 10 people were injured and only one was rescued from rubble, while up to 23 remained trapped.

Lviv and Rivne were also struck, causing structural damage, but no casualties have been reported.

The Ukrainian Air Force shut down 36 out of 43 cruise missiles launched into Ukraine, with Kharkiv getting hit by S-300 missiles, while Russia's Ministry of Defense stated that 22 drones were downed by air defense systems.

The attacks come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in the United States to meet with President Joe Biden and congressional leaders Thursday to pledge his case for more aid from Washington, D.C.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

SEE MORE: Biden to announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com