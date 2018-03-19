13 Surprising Ways To Use Hydrogen Peroxide Around The House You Probably Haven't Thought Of

Hydrogen peroxide, or H2O2, is one of the most common household disinfectants around, and its possible uses are vast. While most people know that this handy household product is good for sanitizing cuts, this liquid actually also has countless powerful oxidizing properties that can be used for everything from whitening to styling.

One Instagram user, @wiredbrainmedia, recently shared a cute photo of how she (and her child) clean with it. The caption reads: “Who says helping mommy clean has to be boring?” Based on her hashtags, it looks like she’s using hydrogen peroxide and baking soda to clean her stovetop!

Get ready to have your mind blown with these 13 super easy ways to incorporate hydrogen peroxide in all areas of your life:

1. Get Rid Of Bad Breath

Sometimes, a good brushing isn’t enough to get rid of bad breath. The trick? Gargle hydrogen peroxide diluted with water in your mouth once a week to kill the unhealthy organisms that may be causing your stinky breath. Don’t use it any more often than that, though, as you don’t want the chemical to kill the good bacteria in your mouth as well.

2. Change Your Hair Color

Gradually lighten your hair color by mixing equal parts hydrogen peroxide and water in a spray bottle. Spray the solution into your hair, comb through with a brush and wait for it to dry. Do this daily and you’ll have lighter hair in no time.

3. Tackle An Ear Infection

Use hydrogen peroxide drops to deal with your ear infection. This can help to clear out the infection and any blockages in your ear.

4. Clean Your Fruits And Veggies

Need to clean the bacteria off of your produce? Spritz some food-grade hydrogen peroxide on them. Or fill a bowl with cold water and hydrogen peroxide to wash your produce by hand. Be sure to rinse thoroughly.

5. Whiten Your Teeth

In addition to using hydrogen peroxide as an effective mouthwash, you can also turn it into a toothpaste by mixing it with baking soda. Peroxide acts as a bleaching agent, so you’ll notice whiter teeth immediately.

6. Wash Your Toilet Bowl

Disinfect your toilet bowl by pouring in a half cup of hydrogen peroxide. Let it stand for twenty minutes and then scrub out the bowl with a toilet brush and flush.

7. Say Goodbye to Caked-On Food

To get rid of caked-on-food stuck to your kitchenware, combine baking soda and hydrogen peroxide so they form a paste. Then, rub that onto the dirty pots and pans that are giving you a hard time. Let sit and easily scrub it away with warm water. The baking soda acts as an abrasive while the peroxide helps to break down the particles.

8. Sanitize Your Cutting Board

Hydrogen peroxide cleans and removes stains from wood and plastic cutting boards. To sanitize, pour the solution directly onto the board. Proceed to scrub with a clean sponge and let it sit until it starts to fizz. Rinse.

9. Clean Kids’ Toys

Kids’ toys harbor plenty of germs. To avoid spreading them, wipe down unsanitary toys and play areas with hydrogen peroxide, a safe cleaning agent that will keep everyone healthy and happy.

10. Pamper Your Feet

Mix together a one-to-one ratio of hydrogen peroxide and water in a soaking bowl and submerge your feet. You’ll come away with soft calluses, diminished foot fungus and cleaner feet.

11. Remove Stains

Hydrogen peroxide can take care of even the most awful stains. Once you’ve blotted the problem area, pour some solution directly onto the stain and let it sit for a few minutes (or longer for tougher stains). Proceed to rub and wipe with a clean cloth. You’ll want to test it on a section of the material first, as hydrogen peroxide can sometimes leave its own stain behind.

12. Help Your Plants Grow

Did you know that H2O2 is naturally occurring in rainwater? Sometimes, rainfall picks up extra oxygen from the atmosphere, which then converts it into H2O2. This is what promotes the growth of plants. Try soaking your plant seeds in hydrogen peroxide to simulate rainwater. Use 1 ounce of peroxide for every two cups of water and soak overnight.

13. Disinfect Reusable Bags

If you’re shopping with reusable bags to help the environment, great job! Just make sure you spray some hydrogen peroxide on the fabric every now and then to disinfect it and get rid of food odors.

