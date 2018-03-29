See the new foods at Kauffman Stadium this season

Cloudy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals have several new items available at concession stands in 2018, including new takes on traditional items like hot dogs and nachos, not to mention cookie dough.
There's nothing on this list that's going to make any "wildest ballpark food" lists, just really good food for you and your friends to share (or not).