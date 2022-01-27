Broncos, Bears make head coaching moves

The Denver Broncos appear to have their next head coach lined up.

According to Scripps station KMGH, the Broncos are finalizing a four-year deal with Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett previously worked as the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

The Broncos are looking to return to their glory years. The organization has three Super Bowl victories. However, the team has gone five-straight seasons without a winning record.

The Broncos aren't the only team making room for a new head coach.

ESPN reports that the Chicago Bears will hire Matt Eberflus. He previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bears have missed the playoffs in nine of the last 11 seasons. They finished the 2021-2022 season with a 6-11 record.