Jaelyn Glenn leads No. 14 Kansas State in 79-37 rout of Jackson State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Jaelyn Glenn scored 13 points and No. 14 Kansas State used a fast start and balanced scoring to post a 79-37 win over Jackson State on Friday night.

The Wildcats rebounded from a 77-70 loss to No. 5 Iowa at the Gulf Coast Showcase tournament.

Jaelyn Glenn opened the scoring for Kansas State with a 3-pointer barely a minute into the game and her twin sister, Brylee Glenn, hit a jumper a half-minute later. Gisela Sanches' jumper with 5:49 left in the first quarter gave the Wildcats a double-digit lead, 13-2. Jaelyn Glenn's second trey with 3:28 left made it a 16-4 lead that reached 23-10 to start the second quarter.

Kansas State broke the game open coming out of intermission, outscoring the Tigers 21-4 in the third quarter.

Jaelyn Glenn hit 3 of 6 from distance and had four rebounds, two assists and three steals. Ayoka Lee added 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots. Serena Sundell had 10 points, seven boards and five assists while freshman Taryn Sides hit 3 of 4 from distance and finished with 10 points off the bench.

Angel Jackson, a 6-foot-6 guard, hit 5 of 11 from the field, grabbed four rebounds and blocked three shots, leading the Tigers with 12 points. Jackson State (5-2) was held to 21% shooting (13 of 62) and missed all eight shots from long range.

Kansas State plays host to McNeese on Wednesday before traveling to face Missouri on December 9. Jackson State travels to face Oregon State on December 9.

