KC NWSL drops first ever home match to Houston, 3-1

Posted at 10:53 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 23:53:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It was a festive night at Children's Mercy Park for the home debut of Kansas City's new NWSL franchise. But Houston had other plans as the Dash played spoiler Monday night with 3-1 win over KC in the 2021 Challenge Cup.

Houston took the lead on a strike from Kristie Mewis. Late in the first half, Houston's Rachel Daly drew a penalty before first half stoppage time and converted the chance for a 2-0 halftime lead.

The Dash took a 3-0 lead when Mewis scored again.

But in the 77th minute, KC's Michele Vasconcelos split the defense and scored Kansas City's first ever home goal to make the final 3-1. It was Houston's first win of the season.

Kansas City (0-1-2) is still looking for its first win. The next chance comes Monday, May 3rd when the team plays host to the OL Reign.

