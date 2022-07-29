LIVE BLOG: Chiefs wrap up second week of training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:02 a.m. | Another rookie makes a standout play during 11-on-11 as wideout Skyy Moore makes an athletic catch to beat coverage.

9:57 a.m. | Longtime backup quarterback Chad Henne had his pass swatted at the line by rookie defensive end George Karlaftis as 11-on-11 continues.

9:53 a.m. | Rookie cornerback Joshua Williams is getting early reps with the first-team defense in 11-on-11 drills. Williams is a fourth-round draft pick from Fayetteville State.

9:50 a.m. | Here's some slow-motion video of wideout Juju Smith-Schuster's contested catch during practice yesterday.

9:40 a.m. | Expect Dunlap out on the practice field next week.

9:35 a.m. | Practice is still open to the public and fans have filed in to watch.

New addition Carlos Dunlap has been excused from today's practice and the three players on the PUP list (Prince Wanogho, Lucas Niang, Rashad Fenton) are not in attendance. Everyone else has reported to practice.

9:30 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs wrap up their second week of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph today.

Four members of the Chiefs will be at the podium after practice, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, running back Ronald Jones and chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.