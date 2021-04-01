Watch
Sports

Actions

Two black women coaching in Final Four for first time ever

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - Stanford players, top, and a Utah Valley player warm-up before their college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, in this Sunday, March 21, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
College Sports Survey Gender Issues
Posted at 5:48 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 18:51:00-04

For the first time in NCAA women's tournament history, two Black women are leading their respective teams into the Final Four as head coaches at the same time.

South Carolina Gamecock's Dawn Staley will be making her third Final Four appearance, having won the title back in 2017, CNN reported.

Adia Barnes and her Arizona Wildcats team are making their debut.

The WNBA reported that former teammates and players have reached out, congratulating Barnes on the achievement.

Both Staley and Barnes are former WNBA players. Barnes is no stranger to the big stage, having won a WNBA title with the Seattle Storm in 2004.

South Carolina will face Stanford, and Arizona will meet UConn on Friday in San Antonio.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!