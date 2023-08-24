Sugar, spice, everything nice: Pumpkin Spice Lattes back at Starbucks

We may be still experiencing the hottest summer in history, but at Starbucks, it is officially fall.

Starting today, you can get your hands on the coffee chain’s beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte to celebrate the season.

This fall drink can be enjoyed hot, iced or blended. It's crafted from espresso, steamed milk infused with pumpkin, and a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. Topped with whipped cream and "pumpkin pie spices."

For its 20th anniversary, Starbucks is also featuring three new seasonal menu items. The Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, and a new Baked Apple Croissant.

If you're reading this and wondering, "Am I the only one who feels like this release keeps getting earlier every year?" you're definitely not alone.

Starbucks initially introduced the PSL on Oct. 10, 2003. However, a decade later, it shifted the date to Sept. 3. Then, in 2018, we witnessed the trend continuing as the release moved even earlier to Aug. 28. In 2021, the PSL became available on Aug. 24. However, last year saw a release on Aug. 30.

But Starbucks is not the only one; other coffee chains have caught on to the trend and released their fall menus even earlier. Krispy Kreme launched its on Aug. 7, and Dunkin’ launched its on Aug. 16.

The first real day of fall this year is Sept. 23.

