This Cat Couple’s Sweet Relationship Is So Adorable

If love stories never go out of fashion and cat videos are the cornerstone of all viral online content, what would happen if you put them together? The result is here, and it’s every bit as fantastic as you could imagine.

A pair of cuddly cats who share a truly special bond have been blowing up on social media because of an adorable compilation of clips put together by their loving human mama.

TikToker Wiktoria has amassed about 200,000 followers on the strength of these friendly felines, who seem to buck every stereotype of cats being the aloof loners of the pet world. Her cats, Marmite and Toast, go together like, well, the food items they were named for!

The clip that really revealed their tight bond was dropped on Jan. 7 and has already been watched more than 1 million times. It shows Marmite (a black cat) and Toast (a gray-and-white tabby) in a series of heart-melting moments that Wiktoria has caught on camera that was accompanied by the hashtag, #relationshipgoals.

“When your cats have the best relationship you’ve ever seen,” the TikToker wrote in a text overlay at the start of the video.

The 21-second clip shows the pair licking each other and cuddling comfortably in spots all over their house, including behind a couch and inside an Amazon box.

The comments, as usual on viral TikToks, are as good as the video itself. Some are accusing the human of being a third wheel and one popular comment stated that it feels like viewers are “intruding on intimate moments.”

Another commenter, Domi, contrasted the pair with her own kitties. “Meanwhile my cats,” she wrote alongside emoji of a scowling face, a knife and a fencer. Some 22,000 people have liked that comment so far.

But it’s not all easygoing vibes at Wiktoria’s place. In another TikTok that’s also been viewed more than 1 million times, she edited together clips of Marmite being a little more rambunctious as a kitten.

She caught him standing on top of the TV, climbing up the cabinets and chewing on pretty much anything that gets in his face.

That’s more like the type of viral cat content we’re used to!

