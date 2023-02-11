Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Awesome Super Bowl Weekend weather

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-02-11 08:25:49-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Worry-free weather for the weekend with warm temperatures
  • Rain likely during Valentine's Day
  • Another tricky rain/snowstorm next Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Sunny and warmer. Feeling great for February!
 High: 50°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Super Bowl Sunday! Great weather outside with a southerly breeze
Low: 27° High: 60°
Wind: S 10-25, Gust: 30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.