Awesome Super Bowl Weekend weather

WEATHER HEADLINES Worry-free weather for the weekend with warm temperatures

Rain likely during Valentine's Day

Another tricky rain/snowstorm next Thursday KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Saturday: Sunny and warmer. Feeling great for February!

High: 50°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph Sunday: Super Bowl Sunday! Great weather outside with a southerly breeze

Low: 27° High: 60°

Wind: S 10-25, Gust: 30 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

