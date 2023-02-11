Awesome Super Bowl Weekend weather

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Worry-free weather for the weekend with warm temperatures
- Rain likely during Valentine's Day
- Another tricky rain/snowstorm next Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Sunny and warmer. Feeling great for February!
High: 50°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Super Bowl Sunday! Great weather outside with a southerly breeze
Low: 27° High: 60°
Wind: S 10-25, Gust: 30 mph
