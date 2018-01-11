Copy of Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 3pm

Flurries possible until 2pm

Lindsey Anderson
3:42 PM, Jan 11, 2018

Jan 11 AM Forecast Update

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Share in our weather experience on the weather blog. Click on the blog for more information.  For a full list of weather alerts, click here. 

  • 9 AM to NOON: Light snow and flurries most likely northwest of the KC metro. A dusting is most likely around the 435 loop, High amounts in northwest Missouri. Temps near 20°
  • NOON to 3pm: Light snow ending. Ice likely on untreated roads and bridges as temperatures fall into the teens. Afternoon commute will be slick.

KANSAS CITY'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST:

Thursday: Temperatures drop rapidly through the morning. Slick roads will be the main hazard during the afternoon commute with flurries ending by 2/3pm. Wind: N 20-30 mphAfternoon temperature: 15°-20°

Tonight: Clearing skies, blustery and turning very cold. Wind: S 10-25 mph Low: 9°

Friday: Partly cloudy and cold. Wind: NW 10-15 mph  High: 25°

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cold. Wind: N 10-15 mph  Low: 9° High: 17°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

---

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top