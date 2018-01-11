KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Share in our weather experience on the weather blog. Click on the blog for more information. For a full list of weather alerts, click here.
9 AM to NOON: Light snow and flurries most likely northwest of the KC metro. A dusting is most likely around the 435 loop, High amounts in northwest Missouri. Temps near 20°
NOON to 3pm: Light snow ending. Ice likely on untreated roads and bridges as temperatures fall into the teens. Afternoon commute will be slick.
KANSAS CITY'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST:
Thursday: Temperatures drop rapidly through the morning. Slick roads will be the main hazard during the afternoon commute with flurries ending by 2/3pm. Wind: N 20-30 mph. Afternoon temperature: 15°-20°
Tonight: Clearing skies, blustery and turning very cold. Wind: S 10-25 mph Low: 9°
Friday: Partly cloudy and cold. Wind: NW 10-15 mphHigh: 25°
Saturday: Partly cloudy and cold. Wind: N 10-15 mph Low: 9° High: 17°
