9 AM to NOON: Light snow and flurries most likely northwest of the KC metro. A dusting is most likely around the 435 loop, High amounts in northwest Missouri. Temps near 20°

NOON to 3pm: Light snow ending. Ice likely on untreated roads and bridges as temperatures fall into the teens. Afternoon commute will be slick.

KANSAS CITY'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST:

Thursday: Temperatures drop rapidly through the morning. Slick roads will be the main hazard during the afternoon commute with flurries ending by 2/3pm. Wind: N 20-30 mph. Afternoon temperature: 15°-20°

Tonight: Clearing skies, blustery and turning very cold. Wind: S 10-25 mph Low: 9°

Friday: Partly cloudy and cold. Wind: NW 10-15 mph High: 25°

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cold. Wind: N 10-15 mph Low: 9° High: 17°

