Weather Blog | Super Bowl week weather

Good Sunday bloggers,

It is our fourth Super Bowl week in five years. Incredible after a 50-year Superbowl drought.

This Super Bowl week we are tracking three storm systems, counting today, and the chance to see a record high.

Jeff Penner

The first storm system we are tracking is today. It is producing rain from Florida to South Dakota and Montana. A line of severe thunderstorms is tracking across Florida this morning. The second storm we are tracking is now in California.

The heaviest rain is about over with this first storm system. Light rain will linger until 1-3 p.m. and most rain is along and south of I-70.

Details on the three storm systems and possible record high are in the four-minute video below.

Have a great week

Stay healthy

GO CHIEFS!