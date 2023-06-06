You could win a $37,000 Arctic cruise for you and a friend

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve ever dreamed about viewing wildlife in Svalbard, sailing past fjords in Greenland or experiencing stunning scenery in Iceland, you may want to jump on this contest from Aurora Expeditions immediately. If you win, you and a friend can join a cruise to the Arctic — a value of about $36,600.

The company says that the trip will take place on one of its two state-of-the-art ships, the Greg Mortimer or the Sylvia Earle, each of which can carry about 132 passengers. This limited capacity lets everyone enjoy the same excursions with an expert expedition team, which can provide knowledge and opportunities you might not get on another trip.

The contest runs through July 16, 2023, at 5 p.m. AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time), which equals July 16 at 3 a.m. EST in the U.S. The prize is one expedition for two people, who will be staying in a Balcony Stateroom Category C suite aboard one of the ships. Winners also receive a flight credit of around $660.

Here’s an image of the Greg Mortimer from Aurora Expeditions’ Facebook page:

Winners can choose from three different 2024 trips. First there is the Iceland Circumnavigation, an 11-day cruise that travels all around the country starting on May 21, 2024, and ending in Reykjavik on May 31. Then there is the Svalbard Odyssey, a 12-day trip that starts in Longyearbyen, Svalbard, makes its way around the country, and ends back in Longyearbyen. There are four summer 2024 departure dates for these tours.

Your third option is Jewels of the Arctic, a 15-day cruise that starts in Longyearbyen, and travels through Greenland and Denmark before completing its journey in Reykjavik. You can choose from six different departures that run from mid-June to early August 2024.

To enter, all you have to do is follow Aurora Expeditions on either Facebook or Instagram. You’ll also need to answer the following question: What is your dream Arctic voyage and why? Input your 25-word answer into the online entry form and start dreaming about your one-of-a-kind experience.

Here’s a Facebook post from Aurora Expeditions that shows one of the cool animals you may see:

Winners, who must be over 18, will be contacted by phone or email within seven days of the end of the competition. View additional terms and conditions here. And good luck!

