TONIGHT: Group to discuss Kansas City's change on anniversary of George Floyd's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of Kansas Citians will take the stage tonight to discuss how Kansas City has changed in the year since the murder of George Floyd.

The discussion is hosted by the Kansas City Public Library, and is part of a reporting collaboration - 9:29: The minutes that changed Kansas City - between 41 Action News and KCUR-FM 89.3.

The conversation will be led by 41 Action News anchor Dia Wall, who will be joined on stage by KCUR visual journalist Carlos Moreno, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Capt. Jeffrey Hughley and local protester Bukeka Blakemore.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the discussion will be held virtually.

The event will start at 7 p.m.

You can watch the panel live on kshb.com/live , on the 41 Action News smartphone app and the 41 Action News streaming app.