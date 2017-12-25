The human remains found in Cass County serves as a reminder of the dozens of people who have gone missing from the Kansas City metro area. These are the ones considered "cold cases" by the Kansas City Police Department. If you have information about any of these case, you're encouraged to call the Kansas City Missouri Police Department Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.
Last year, Tennessee started offering free community college and technical school for high school graduates in a push to have 55 percent of the state's population hold some kind of degree or certificate.
To register your organization in our closings system, call 816.932.4141. We will issue you a code and password.
If you have already registered and need to close your organization, call 816.932.0711 and have your code and password ready.