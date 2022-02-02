School Closings and Delays

Watch

Academy for Integrated Arts

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Academy Montessori Internationale

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Appleton R-2

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Basehor-Linwood USD 458

Closed Tomorrow

2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z

Bishop Sullivan Center

Closed Wednesday; No services available at Truman or Troost locations, including One City Cafe

2022-02-02T23:00:00Z

Bucklin R-2

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Cass County Circuit Court

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Chilhowee R-4

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Christ Church Anglican - OP

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-03T01:00:00Z

Concorde Career College

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Concordia R-2

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Crestridge R-7

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Frontier Schools

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Guadalupe Center Charter Schools

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Harrisonville-Cass R-9

Virtual-only Classes Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Hickman Mills C-1

Closed Wednesday & Thursday; In-Person Canceled - Virtual Learning Days

2022-02-03T16:00:00Z

Hogan Preparatory Academy

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Holden R-3

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Hume R-8

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Independence School District

Closed Tomorrow

2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z

Johnson County, Missouri, Justice Center

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T19:00:00Z

KC Girl's Preparatory Academy

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

KC International Academy

Closed

2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z

KCK Community College

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T23:00:00Z

Kim Wilson Housing

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-03T01:00:00Z

KIPP Endeavor Academy

Closed

2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z

Knob Noster R-8

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Leavenworth 453 & Parochial Schools

Closed

2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z

Lee A. Tolbert Community Academy

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Lee's Summit R-7

Virtual classes only;

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Leeton R-10

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Lexington R-5

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Linda Hall Library

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T19:00:00Z

Lone Jack C-6

Closed Wednesday; Virtual Learning Day

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Metropolitan Community College - All Locations

Closed Tomorrow

2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z

Mirabile C-1

Closed; Remote Learning

2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z

Orrick R-11

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z

Osawatomie USD 367

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Ottawa USD 290

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

PACES- Wyandot Behavorial Health Network

Outpatient Services Provided via Telehealth; Crisis and 24/7 Services Remain Open

2022-02-02T23:00:00Z

Paola USD 368

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Peace Lutheran Church - KCMO

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-03T01:00:00Z

Pleasant Hill R-3

Closed Wednesday; District Daycare will be closed tomorrow

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Raymore-Peculiar R-2

Virtual classes only; For Wednesday, Feb. 2

2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z

Rich Hill R-4

Closed Tomorrow; All students and staff

2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z

Richmond R-16

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

St. Paul's Episcopal Day School

Closed Tomorrow

2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z

Strasburg C-3

Closed

2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z

UCM-Summit Center

Closed Tomorrow

2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z

University Academy

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

University of Central Missouri

Closed Tomorrow

2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z

University of Kansas Medical Center School

Closed Wednesday; Remote learning. Hospital remains open.

2022-02-02T23:00:00Z

Warrensburg R-6

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Wellington-Napoleon R-9

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-02T16:00:00Z

Wyandot Center

Outpatient Services Provided via Telehealth; Crisis and 24/7 Services Remain Open

2022-02-02T23:00:00Z

Blue Springs City Facilities

Closed Wednesday

2022-02-01T23:15:18.870483Z

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018