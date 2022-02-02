School Closings and Delays

Academy for Integrated Arts
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Academy Montessori Internationale
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Appleton R-2
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Basehor-Linwood USD 458
Closed Tomorrow
2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z
Bishop Sullivan Center
Closed Wednesday; No services available at Truman or Troost locations, including One City Cafe
2022-02-02T23:00:00Z
Bucklin R-2
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Cass County Circuit Court
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Chilhowee R-4
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Christ Church Anglican - OP
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-03T01:00:00Z
Concorde Career College
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Concordia R-2
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Crestridge R-7
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Frontier Schools
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Guadalupe Center Charter Schools
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Harrisonville-Cass R-9
Virtual-only Classes Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Hickman Mills C-1
Closed Wednesday & Thursday; In-Person Canceled - Virtual Learning Days
2022-02-03T16:00:00Z
Hogan Preparatory Academy
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Holden R-3
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Hume R-8
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Johnson County, Missouri, Justice Center
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T19:00:00Z
KC Girl's Preparatory Academy
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
KC International Academy
Closed
2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z
KCK Community College
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T23:00:00Z
Kim Wilson Housing
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-03T01:00:00Z
KIPP Endeavor Academy
Closed
2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z
Knob Noster R-8
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Leavenworth 453 & Parochial Schools
Closed
2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z
Lee A. Tolbert Community Academy
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Lee's Summit R-7
Virtual classes only;
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Leeton R-10
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Lexington R-5
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Linda Hall Library
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T19:00:00Z
Lone Jack C-6
Closed Wednesday; Virtual Learning Day
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Metropolitan Community College - All Locations
Closed Tomorrow
2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z
Mirabile C-1
Closed; Remote Learning
2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z
Orrick R-11
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z
Osawatomie USD 367
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Ottawa USD 290
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
PACES- Wyandot Behavorial Health Network
Outpatient Services Provided via Telehealth; Crisis and 24/7 Services Remain Open
2022-02-02T23:00:00Z
Paola USD 368
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Peace Lutheran Church - KCMO
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-03T01:00:00Z
Pleasant Hill R-3
Closed Wednesday; District Daycare will be closed tomorrow
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Raymore-Peculiar R-2
Virtual classes only; For Wednesday, Feb. 2
2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z
Rich Hill R-4
Closed Tomorrow; All students and staff
2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z
Richmond R-16
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
St. Paul's Episcopal Day School
Closed Tomorrow
2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z
Strasburg C-3
Closed
2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z
UCM-Summit Center
Closed Tomorrow
2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z
University Academy
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
University of Central Missouri
Closed Tomorrow
2022-02-02T05:59:59.999999Z
University of Kansas Medical Center School
Closed Wednesday; Remote learning. Hospital remains open.
2022-02-02T23:00:00Z
Warrensburg R-6
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Wellington-Napoleon R-9
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-02T16:00:00Z
Wyandot Center
Outpatient Services Provided via Telehealth; Crisis and 24/7 Services Remain Open
2022-02-02T23:00:00Z
Blue Springs City Facilities
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-01T23:15:18.870483Z
Jackson County Circuit Court
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-01T23:15:18.870509Z
Kauffman School
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-01T23:15:18.870520Z
KCMO Public Library
All branches open at 1 p.m. Wednesday
2022-02-01T23:15:18.870529Z
KCMO Public School District
Closed Wednesday, no virtual learning
2022-02-01T23:15:18.870539Z
Lee's Summit Municipal Court
Closed Wednesday and Thursday
2022-02-01T23:15:18.870549Z
Linwood Community Library
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-01T23:15:18.870559Z
Mo. DHSS Covid Testing Canceled Wed. & Thu
Closed Wednesday and Thursday
2022-02-01T23:15:18.870570Z
Swope Health Clinics & Services
Delayed until 10:00 AM
2022-02-01T23:15:18.870580Z
Wellsville School District
Closed Wednesday
2022-02-01T23:15:18.870588Z