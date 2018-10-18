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Kansas City Public Safety
Check here for latest police, fire, emergency services and traffic information.
Kansas City Public Safety
Juvenile injured Thursday night when his electric dirt bike hit car.
Steve Kaut
Kansas City Public Safety
Lee's Summit police release photo of pickup truck used in Wednesday shooting
Braden Bates
Kansas City Public Safety
Convicted murderer Kylr Yust seeks to overturn convictions, asks for new trial
Addi Weakley
Kansas City Public Safety
Man accused of killing Seneca, Kansas, Catholic priest found not competent
Steve Kaut
Kansas City Public Safety
Sugar Creek man charged with committing murder, covering body with concrete
Addi Weakley
Kansas City Public Safety
2 overnight fires in less than 3 hours at Olive Park Village
Ryan Dickstein
Kansas City Public Safety
Man charged with child sex crimes makes first court appearance
Steve Kaut
Kansas City Public Safety
2 victims taken to hospital following highway shooting Wednesday in Lee's Summit
Crystal Olney
Kansas City Public Safety
Excelsior Springs man charged months after fatal hit-and-run in Clay County
Addi Weakley
Kansas City Public Safety
5 rescued from apartment fire early Tuesday in Lenexa
Gary Brauer
Kansas City Public Safety
Mother, daughter injured after being struck near West 11th, Cypress in Ottawa
Addi Weakley
Kansas City Public Safety
VIDEO | 2 vehicles, front of Overland Park home fully engulfed in flames
Gary Brauer
Kansas City Public Safety
KCPD: Victim identified in Sunday homicide in 8700 block of East 63rd Street
KSHB 41 News Staff
Kansas City Public Safety
Suspect still at large after 20-year-old man killed in Lawrence stabbing
Lauren Schwentker
Kansas City Public Safety
Endangered Person Advisory issued for 1-year-old Clinton, Missouri, girl
Dre Bradley
Kansas City Public Safety
Warrensburg police investigating death of senior UCM student from Overland Park
Dre Bradley
Kansas City Public Safety
Kansas City, Missouri, police involved in shooting near 34th, Gillham
Sidney Steele
Kansas City Public Safety
Johnson County Sheriff asks for public's help to find missing 33-year-old man
Steve Kaut
Kansas City Public Safety
Raytown police investigating shooting outside of business on 350 Highway
Dre Bradley
Kansas City Public Safety
KCMO police vehicle struck driving through intersection with lights, sirens on
Crystal Olney
Kansas City Public Safety
1 man shot Thursday afternoon in south Kansas City, Missouri
Steve Kaut
Kansas City Public Safety
Charges dismissed in case against jail employee in death of Charles Adair
Addi Weakley
Kansas City Public Safety
2 Kansas City-area women face charges after MSHP trooper struck, seriously hurt
Addi Weakley
Kansas City Public Safety
Kansas City, Missouri, police identify victim shot, killed near 81st, Wayne
Gary Brauer
Kansas City Public Safety
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper hit on Interstate 35 during traffic stop
Jamie Peters
Kansas City Public Safety
Man sentenced to over 65 years for murders of mother, aunt
Addi Weakley
Kansas City Public Safety
Independence police investigating Monday shooting that left 1 dead
KSHB 41 News Staff
Kansas City Public Safety
Independence School District substitute teacher faces child pornography charges
Steve Kaut
Kansas City Public Safety
KCK police identify woman killed in 1100 block of Hasbrook Avenue
Kayla Brown
Kansas City Public Safety
Woman struck by stray bullet in Kansas City, Kansas, parking lot
Dre Bradley
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