Warrensburg Police Department investigating death of senior UCM student from Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Warrensburg Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a University of Central Missouri student who died Friday.

The university said Bailey Throssell, a senior from Overland Park, Kansas, majoring in sport management, died at an off-campus residence in Warrensburg.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Bailey's family, friends, classmates and all those affected by this loss," the university wrote on Facebook.

UCM said it is offering counseling and support services to students and employees. The UCM Counseling Center can be reached by phone at 660-543-4060, and the number for the 24-hour Crisis and Counseling Support Line is 660-543-8008.

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