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Kansas City Police involved in shooting

Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate
Kansas City Police involved in shooting
KSHB
Kansas City Police involved in shooting
Kansas City Police involved in shooting
POLICE TAPE 07232023
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol have been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting with Kansas City Police.

Highway patrol says the shooting occurred in the 3400 block of Gillham Rd.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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