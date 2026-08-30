Kansas City Police involved in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol have been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting with Kansas City Police.

Highway patrol says the shooting occurred in the 3400 block of Gillham Rd.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

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