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Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Active for August Weather
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Heat, wildfire smoke and thunderstorms
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Interesting weather for the 1st week of August
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking Periods of Rain & T-Storms & a Cold Front
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Increasing rain, thunderstorm chances
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Decreasing temperatures, increasing rain chances
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | More extreme steam, but a cold front or two showing up
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Extreme humidity and weather forecast tricks
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Friday rain in Kansas City becomes Saturday's steam
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Cold front arrives early Tuesday
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Hottest day of the summer then cold fronts
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Hottest temperatures of the season possible this weekend
Wes Peery
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking the heat dome across the U.S., Kansas City
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Dense Fog, thunderstorm chances, more summer heat
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking Fourth of July showers and thunderstorms
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | More heat, humidity until holiday weekend cold front
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | In search of a cold front
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Extreme Heat Warning through Thursday
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | The faucet turns off, the thermostat turns up
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Showers likely Thursday night, but likely won't be severe
Wes Peery
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Several thunderstorm chances, then summer heat
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 3rd wettest year in Kansas City; more T-storm chances
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Stormy start to summer
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on the severe weather, flash flooding threat
Jeff Penner
Weather
Weather Blog | Tracking several chances of rain, thunderstorms for Kansas City
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking 2 main thunderstorm chances for Kansas City
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Thunderstorm chances every 2-3 days
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | The next severe weather chance
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on severe weather, flash flooding potential
Jeff Penner
Weather
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Severe storms possible Monday night in Kansas City
Wes Peery
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