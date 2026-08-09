KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Active for August Weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Sunday bloggers,

Well, this is my last blog for KSHB 41 as today is my last day after being hired on August 23, 1999, 27 years ago. It is truly amazing how fast time flies.

Thank you for reading this blog and watching my videos. I will still be on social media.

The forecast for my last day at KSHB is not an easy one. But, in KC I could have chosen any day to be my last day and the forecast would be tough.

We are on the northern edge of the consistent high heat and the southern edge of the more consistent and bigger thunderstorm chances. So, it looks like we will get a taste of both.

Details are in the seven and half minute video below.

Have a great week ahead

Stay healthy