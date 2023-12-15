KMCI ATSC 1.0 Host Exhibit

KMCI(TV), Lawrence, KS

Facility ID: 42636

Scripps Broadcast Holdings LLC

ATSC 1.0 HOST EXHIBIT

Scripps Broadcast Holdings LLC (the "Licensee"), licensee of KMCI(TV), Lawrence, Kansas, (Facility ID No. 42636) ("KMCI") hereby requests that its guest ATSC 1.0 multicast streams be licensed in connection with the operation of KMCI as a Next Gen TV broadcast facility.

Pursuit to 47 C.F.R. § 73.3801(i)(4), the Licensee provides the following information in support of this request:

KMCI Primary and Multicast ATSC 1.0 Streams

STREAM: AFFILIATION: VIRTUAL CHANNEL NUMBER: PRE-3.0 TRANSITION RF CHANNEL NUMBER/RESOLUTION: POST-3.0 TRANSITION RF CHANNEL NUMBER/RESOLUTION: ATSC 1.0 HOST STATIONS: FAC. ID NO.: PREDICTED POPULATION COVERAGE OF ORIGINAL 1.0 SIGNAL SERVED BY HOST STATIONS: SIMULCAST IN ATSC 3.0? IF YES, PAIRED STREAM?

Attached hereto are contour overlay maps demonstrating the above-referenced predicted percentages of population within the noise limited service contour served by KMCI original 1.0 signal that are served by the Host Stations.

The above-referenced programming streams are the same number of programming streams, and in the same resolutions as, the programming streams that KMCI was broadcasting on its own 1.0 facility prior to transitioning to 3.0. Accordingly, the Licensee is not seeking to license more capacity on the Host Stations, in the aggregate, than KMCI would use if it were still operating its own facility in 1.0.

KMCI schedules at least three-hours per week of core programming on its primary stream, and therefore does not currently, and does not intend to, rely on its non-primary multicast streams for compliance with the Commission’s children’s television programming requirements. Accordingly, KMCI’s compliance with the Commission’s children’s television programming requirements and viewers’ access to the station’s core programming is not affected by the broadcast of its multicast streams from the Host Stations.

The Licensee has provided the required notification to viewers and the relevant MVPD distributors.

Pursuant to 47 C.F.R. § 73.3801(f)(6)(i)(D), this ATSC 1.0 Host Exhibit is available on KMCI's public website at the following link: https://www.kshb.com/entertainment/38-the-spot-kmci/kmci-atsc-1-0-host-exhibit

