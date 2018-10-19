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Rae Daniel

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Taylor Hemness

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JuYeon Kim

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Caitlin Knute

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Sarah Plake

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Lindsay Shively

KSHB 41 Weather Meteorologists
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Caleb Chevalier

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Wes Peery

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Lauren Rainson

KSHB 41 News Reporters
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Megan Abundis

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Olivia Acree

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Braden Bates

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Lily O'Shea Becker

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Claire Bradshaw

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La'Nita Brooks

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Ryan Gamboa

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Rachel Henderson

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Alyssa Jackson

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Charlie Keegan

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Isabella Ledonne

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Daniela Leon

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Marlon Martinez

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Tod Palmer

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Elyse Schoenig

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Lauren Schwentker

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Fernanda Silva

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Grant Stephens

KSHB 41 News I-Team
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Sarah Plake

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Caitlin Knute

KSHB 41 Sports Team
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Mick Shaffer

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McKenzie Nelson

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Matt Foster

Station Manager/News Director: Jeff Mulligan
Send Jeff an email or call 816-932-4101

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