Rachel Henderson

When did you start working here? July 2023

Where else have you worked? While I was at Mizzou, I was a reporter and anchor at KOMU 8 News, our NBC affiliate station in Columbia.

Where did you go to college? University of Missouri – Columbia (Fight Tiger!)

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work? I am most proud of any time I have had the chance to genuinely connect with people to bring light to important issues.

What are you most proud of in your own life? I am most proud of graduating from college! It’s something I’ve always dreamed about, and for me, it signifies the beginning of adulthood.

What do you love about living in the KC area? I’ve only been here a short while, but I honestly love the locals. I have a lot of friends I met at Mizzou from Kansas City, and it seems like nearly every Kansas City native I’ve come across is super down to earth and welcoming.

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions? I have not had the chance to fully learn my way around the city yet, but in every city, I like to find a solid Target, park and movie theater.

All-time favorites... (movies, shows, books, music) I love movies, but my all-time favorites from childhood would probably have to be The Parent Trap (Lindsay Lohan version), Like Mike, Roll Bounce and of course, High School Musical 3. Right now, I’m super obsessed with The Bear on Hulu, but I’d say Atlanta and Insecure are certainly comfort shows of mine. Now that I’m out of school, I can finally read for fun! So, I can’t wait to expand my book list. Finally, I seriously love all genres of music, but some of my favorite artists are Whitney Houston, Paramore, Frank Ocean, Miley Cyrus and Erykah Badu. Plus, I’m finally getting into Taylor Swift! :)

Other than kshb.com and KSHB 41 News, you get your news from….Twitter, New York Times, USA Today and occasionally Tik Tok

Apps you can't live without: Tik Tok!!!!

Your social media handles: @rhendersontv on Twitter & Rachel Henderson on Facebook